The sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India has surprised everyone. As the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, especially in the state of Maharashtra, several prominent names from the entertainment industry are also testing positive for the virus in droves.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, and R Madhavan to name a few, Alia Bhatt is the latest star to contract the virus during the ongoing second wave in India.

Bhatt, who has been shooting for her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. This is only a few days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recovered from the virus.

In a statement that she shared late night on Thursday, the 28-year-old actress wrote, “Hello, all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

The actress also thanked concerned fans in her post. “Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she added.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on two high-profile films, namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her maiden collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji directorial, which has faced several delays ever since its inception. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The actress also plays a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, marks her foray into Tollywood. Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also appears in an extended cameo in the film.

