Ananya Panday reacts to ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 has finally been released and is already trending. Joining the returning cast of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey are new additions Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. The trailer hints at escalating tensions between the Mumbai-based Bollywood wives and Delhi’s elite socialites, promising plenty of drama.

Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of Bhavana Pandey, took to Instagram to share her excitement about the trailer. She posted it with the caption, “Mastiiii” and a smiling face emoji, signaling her anticipation for the new season.

The trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan walking into a store, narrating the contrasts between Delhi and Mumbai. It quickly escalates into the rivalry between Maheep Kapoor’s Bollywood gang and the newcomers, Riddhima, Kalyani, and Shalini. The tension between Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema becomes palpable as they struggle to maintain civility.

In a surprising cameo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in an interview clip where he comments, “Riddhima is going to really mess it up,” while Neelam adds, “Riddhima is chhota packet bada dhamaka.” Saif Ali Khan appears to mediate the unfolding drama between the two groups.

Produced by Karan Johar, the show dives deep into the glamorous and eventful lives of these six women. Speaking about the new season, Johar mentioned, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi’s best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power?”

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will be available for streaming on Netflix from October 18.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is garnering widespread praise for her performance in the cyber thriller CTRL, which was released on October 4. In the film, Ananya plays the role of Nella, an influencer who uses Artificial Intelligence to eliminate her boyfriend after he betrays her, only to face terrifying consequences as the AI spirals out of control. Celebrities like Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap have lauded the film and Ananya’s portrayal of the complex character.