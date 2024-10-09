‘Here’s to Brahmastra being etched in history,’ Karan Johar shares heartfelt post after receiving National Award

Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate the success of Brahmastra at the 70th National Film Awards, where the film won in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category.

The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening, and both Karan and director Ayan Mukerji proudly received the prestigious honor. Karan shared a series of photos from the event, along with a heartfelt message on Instagram. One of the standout pictures shows the duo smiling as they hold their award and medals.

Karan’s caption read, “Every time I step onto this stage, it’s always a different feeling of magic. But there’s one feeling that always remains – gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate – since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies!”

He also acknowledged his partnership with Ayan Mukerji, adding, “@ayan_mukerji, here’s to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen – thank you!”

Before the ceremony, Karan expressed his excitement to ANI, saying, “We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first in a planned trilogy set in the Astraverse. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ who discovers his connection to fire and his ability to awaken the Brahmastra, a powerful supernatural weapon with the potential to destroy the universe.