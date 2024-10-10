15 C
New York
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in his Dil-Luminati World Tour...
EntertainmentTrending

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in his Dil-Luminati World Tour concert in Germany

By: vibhuti

Date:

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Diljit Dosanjh performs at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Related stories

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday (9) night, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and philanthropy. Several Bollywood and film industry personalities expressed their grief on social media. Among them was singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who took a moment during his Dil-Luminati World Tour concert in Germany to pay tribute to the industrialist.

In a touching gesture, Diljit paused his performance to speak about Tata’s life and the values he represented. A video of the tribute, where Diljit addressed the audience in Punjabi and Hindi, has since gone viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Speaking about Ratan Tata, Diljit said, “You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and I pay tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. However much I read or heard about him, I don’t remember him speaking ill of anyone. He always worked hard, did good work, and helped people.”

Reflecting on lessons from Tata’s life, Diljit added, “Yahi zindagi hai (This is life). If we can learn something from his life, it is that we need to work hard, think good, help others. Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye woh (He lived his life without blemish).”

Diljit has been touring Europe and the US, with his Dil-Luminati World Tour and will return to India for back-to-back shows in Delhi on October 26 and 27. He is set to perform across several Indian cities through December.

- Advertisement -

Ratan Tata, who was the chairman of Tata Group for over two decades, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. He had been in intensive care since Monday and breathed his last at 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The industrialist was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Here’s to Brahmastra being etched in history,’ Karan Johar shares heartfelt post after receiving National Award
Next article
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra reflects on Bollywood struggles, nepotism, and losing roles to star kids

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deepika Padukone opens up about burnout and sleepless nights after welcoming her first child

Entertainment 0
Deepika Padukone recently shared her experience of dealing with...

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s Robotaxi, aiming to revolutionize autonomous transportation

Business 0
Elon Musk has made significant sacrifices to accelerate the...

South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature for poetic prose confronting historical trauma

News 0
South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc