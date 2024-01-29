Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick

Actress Amy Jackson is now engaged. On Monday, she took to social media and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

She dropped a couple of romantic pictures with her beau Ed Westwick. In the images, Ed Westwick can be seen proposing to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge.

The first picture showed Ed on his knees as Amy clasped her mouth.

“Hell YES,” Amy captioned the post, adding a ring emoji.

The post is flooded with heartfelt wishes from fans, friends, and members of the film industry.

Kiara Advani commented a string of red heart emojis.

“Awww love congrats and Glacier 3000,” actor Lisa Haydon commented.

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in Gossip Girl.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.