8.4 C
London
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentTom Hollander reveals he once received bonus that belonged to Tom Holland
EntertainmentHeadline news

Tom Hollander reveals he once received bonus that belonged to Tom Holland

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick

Actress Amy Jackson is now engaged. On Monday, she took...
Entertainment

Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia win top honours; see full winners list

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked away with...
Entertainment

Sting closes Lollapalooza India with energetic performance

Music legend Sting wowed audience members across ages and...
Entertainment

Netflix sets date for documentary on Sheena Bora case

Netflix is set to release its documentary The Indrani Mukerjea...
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday was announced...

White Lotus star Tom Hollander said that he accidentally received Tom Holland’s seven-figure bonus cheque for an Avengers film.

The 56-year-old British actor made the revelation on late-night talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

When the host asked him if people ever mix him up with Holland, the veteran actor said, “Yes, it has been very difficult because I was here first.”

He added that he often gets mistaken for the Marvel actor, 27, in “non-visual contexts,” including in the accounts department of his agency, which also briefly represented Holland.

“People in the accounts department of my agency got confused – and we were with the same agency, briefly,” Hollander said. “It was a terrible moment.”

“I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000,” he recalled to host Seth Meyers. “Then the interval came and I checked my email. And I got an email saying, ‘Payment advice slip: Your first box office bonus for The Avengers.”

He continued, “It was a seven-figure sum. He was 20 or something. So, my feeling of smugness I had disappeared. But that’s showbiz. It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero.”

“You’re always one email away from having your whole life turned upside-down,” Meyers said.

Hollander is best known for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, the Emmy award-winning thriller The Night Manager, and, of course, The White Lotus.

Holland, meanwhile, is best known as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War grossed a whopping $2.052 billion worldwide.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick

Entertainment 0
Actress Amy Jackson is now engaged. On Monday, she took...

Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia win top honours; see full winners list

Entertainment 0
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked away with...

New poll reveals 3 in 5 south Asians concerned about mental health

Health 0
A new NHS England survey has revealed that a...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc