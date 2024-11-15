Ranbir Kapoor is a wow actor, says Telugu superstar Allu Arjun; shares thoughts on a multi-starrer with him

The Indian film industry continues to blur the lines between regional and national cinema, with actors and filmmakers exploring new collaborations that appeal to pan-Indian audiences.

A recent statement by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has set fans dreaming of a potential partnership with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. During an appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show, Allu Arjun expressed his admiration for Ranbir and even entertained the idea of a multi-starrer film featuring the two actors.

In the episode, when host Nandamuri Balakrishna showed Allu Arjun a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, the Pushpa 2: The Rule star was quick to heap praise on the Bollywood actor. “Oh! Ranbir Kapoor. Across Bollywood, he is one of the finest actors. In this generation, Ranbir Kapoor is a wow actor. My personal favourite actor is also Ranbir Kapoor. I like him a lot. A very nice actor,” said Allu Arjun.

This admiration prompted Balakrishna to propose a multi-starrer film starring the two actors. Enthusiastic about the idea, Allu Arjun responded, “It will be brilliant, sir.” The conversation took an exciting turn as Balakrishna declared that if no one wrote a script for the project within the next six months, he would take it upon himself to do so. The actor-politician even volunteered to direct the film, adding to the excitement of fans who quickly took to social media to share their anticipation.

One fan commented, “Oooh it’ll be fun to watch these two in a movie together,” while another wrote, “It would be absolutely epic.” The possibility of two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars collaborating has undoubtedly sparked a frenzy, with many hoping that this dream project materializes soon.

Currently, both actors are busy with major projects of their own. Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to hit theatres on December 5.

The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has generated immense buzz and is expected to break records at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is preparing for his next big release, Ramayana: Part 1, a grand mythological drama that has fans eager to see his portrayal of a legendary character.

As regional and Bollywood cinema continue to collaborate, the prospect of seeing Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor together in a multi-starrer feels closer to reality than ever before. With Balakrishna’s enthusiasm and the actors’ mutual admiration, fans are holding out hope for this cinematic union to take shape.