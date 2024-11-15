Akshay Kumar co-owns ‘Singh Is Kinng’ IP; sequel dependent on his approval

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar holds significant ownership of the intellectual property rights for Singh Is Kinng, one of his most beloved films. A recent report suggests that a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster cannot proceed without his explicit approval, as the actor owns 50 per cent of the franchise’s rights.

Producer Shailendra Singh recently stirred excitement by hinting at a sequel but with a surprising twist: the possibility of casting Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. This sparked a strong reaction among fans, who insisted the iconic comedy franchise could not continue without its original star, Akshay Kumar. Now, it has been revealed that Akshay’s legal and creative approval is mandatory for the project to move forward.

A source close to the project confirmed that Akshay Kumar co-owns 50 per cent of the IP rights for Singh Is Kinng. The source said, “Akshay Kumar owns 50 per cent of the IP for Singh Is Kinng. Anyone who wishes to make a part two has to make it with Akshay or needs a NOC from his end to roll without his involvement. Akshay and his team are in no mood to part ways with the rights of Singh Is Kinng and will make a part two when they find a banging script for the same.”

Amid Shailendra Singh’s remarks regarding potential casting changes, Akshay Kumar’s legal team refuted claims of a sequel moving forward without the actor. In an official statement, the team clarified:

Mr. Akshay Kumar is the co-owner of the film, Singh Is Kinng (“Film”) and all the rights, title, interest, etc. of the Film. Any assertions, statements, claims, etc., made by Mr. Shailendra Singh, in the article published in the newspaper, Mid-day on 11th November 2024, with respect to the Film, are entirely false and untrue. Neither does Mr. Shailendra Singh nor does any other person have any right to produce any prequels or sequels or franchise, etc. to the Film.”

This clarification has reinforced Akshay Kumar’s pivotal role in deciding the future of the franchise.

Fans of Akshay Kumar have much to look forward to, as the actor is focusing on returning to fan-favorite franchises. According to the insider, Akshay’s upcoming lineup includes iconic comedy hits like Jolly LLB, Welcome, Housefull, and Bhagam Bhag. “The comic franchises in the time to come – from Jolly LLB to Welcome, Housefull & Bhagam Bhag – would be a return gift from his end for all the love over the years,” the source added.

Released in 2008, Singh Is Kinng remains one of Akshay Kumar’s most successful films, with its dialogues and soundtrack becoming cultural milestones. While fans eagerly anticipate a sequel, it’s clear that any continuation of the franchise will happen only with Akshay Kumar at the helm.