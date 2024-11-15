Eva Longoria decides to move out of the US after Trump victory, calls it ‘dystopian’

Hollywood actor Eva Longoria has revealed that she and her family have decided to leave the United States, citing a significant shift in the country’s atmosphere. Longoria, her husband José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago now split their time between Mexico and Spain.

In an interview with Marie Claire for its November cover story, she explained how the decision to move stemmed from what she describes as the “dystopian” state of the country, a sentiment she feels has intensified in recent years.

Sharing her perspective, Longoria said, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before (the pandemic), it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

The Desperate Housewives star emphasized that the re-election of Donald Trump as President solidified her decision to leave. Reflecting on his win, she remarked, “The shocking part is not that Donald Trump won, but that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

She also revisited her reaction to Trump’s initial victory in 2016, describing it as a profoundly unsettling experience. “I’ve never been depressed in my life. It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believed because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”

Longoria acknowledged the privilege that allowed her to make such a drastic life decision, recognizing that many Americans do not have the means to leave. She expressed her empathy for those who remain in what she described as a troubled country, saying, “I understand that most Americans aren’t so lucky and stuck in ‘the dystopian country.’ My anxiety and sadness are for them.”

Her remarks highlight growing frustrations among some individuals about the socio-political climate in the United States, with issues like homelessness, taxation, and political polarization driving discontent.

While Longoria’s comments have sparked discussions about privilege and the challenges faced by average Americans, her decision to move is a personal choice reflective of her own experiences and concerns.

Longoria’s update comes at a time when many celebrities are vocalizing their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the U.S., reflecting broader societal anxieties. While she bids farewell to her chapter in the United States, her focus is on creating a more stable and fulfilling environment for her family in Mexico and Spain.