Nayanthara writes open letter to Dhanush over NOC dispute for Netflix documentary, calls him ‘vengeful’

Tamil superstar Nayanthara, gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated Netflix documentary, has publicly slammed actor-producer Dhanush for allegedly harboring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

In an open letter shared on Instagram, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of refusing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary, despite multiple requests over two years.

The Netflix documentary, set to premiere on November 18, coinciding with Nayanthara’s birthday, chronicles her life, career, and love story with Vignesh Shivan. The couple met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films.

In her letter, Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush’s refusal to grant the NOC stems from personal animosity and not business-related issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

- Advertisement -

After failing to secure permissions, Nayanthara revealed they had to re-edit the documentary, omitting significant elements of the film. She expressed her heartbreak over not being allowed to use the songs or visuals from the movie, which played a pivotal role in her love story.

In her strongly-worded statement, Nayanthara said:

“The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project… Your refusal to give NOC for use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan might be justified by you to the Courts from a copyright angle, but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The actress also accused Dhanush of demanding Rs 10 crore in damages for the use of three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the film in the documentary trailer.

She described the legal notice as “an all-time low” and criticized him for being “vile while wearing a mask in front of the world.”

Nayanthara reflected on the success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which became a blockbuster and won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She recalled how Dhanush’s comments about her performance before the release left “unbeatable scars.” She added:

“I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer… Your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to the common man through award functions connected with this film.”

In her letter, Nayanthara highlighted the struggles of being a self-made woman in the film industry, contrasting her journey with Dhanush’s, who had the backing of a celebrated filmmaker father and brother.

She appealed for courtesy and decency, emphasizing the importance of not tampering with others’ personal lives.

The actress concluded by urging Dhanush to reflect on his actions and embrace a more generous outlook, stating:

“Through this letter, I only wish and pray that you come to peace with your inner self over the success of some people whom you knew from the past… The world is a big place, it’s meant for everyone. It’s okay for people you know to come up in life. It doesn’t take away anything from you.”

She ended with a hopeful note, asking him to watch the documentary and embrace the joy of spreading love:

“In this world where it’s easy to look down upon people, there is also joy in others’ joys, there is happiness in seeing other people’s happiness… I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just saying it.”