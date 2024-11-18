‘All this legal stuff is costing her thousands of dollars,’ insider reveals Angelina Jolie’s financial strain amid divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s prolonged legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt is reportedly taking a toll on her finances, forcing the Hollywood star to part with some of her most cherished possessions. According to RadarOnline, Jolie’s financial struggles are a direct result of her ongoing disputes with Pitt, prompting those close to her to urge her to let go of the costly battles.

An insider revealed, “Angie’s blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she’s bringing in.” The mounting legal fees have already led Jolie to withdraw from a lawsuit against the FBI because she could no longer afford her lawyer’s charges. The source added, “All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realized she simply can’t afford to fight every one of these battles.”

Jolie’s financial strain has become so severe that she is selling some of her most prized belongings. This includes her rare 1958 Ferrari 250 GT, valued at $1.3 million, as well as designer dresses, shoes, and accessories from her wardrobe. A source stated, “She’s digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes, and accessories into a heap, hoping they’ll fetch a good price. She may also sell jewelry that Brad gave her during their marriage.”

Beyond her legal expenses, Jolie is also juggling financial responsibilities as a mother of six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—whose college expenses and other needs add to her cash crunch.

Despite these challenges, Jolie remains active professionally, reportedly considering roles with significant paychecks even if they don’t align with her usual standards. She was also recently spotted with British rapper and political activist Akala. A source noted, “Angie’s keeping her eyes open for a richer prospect. In the meantime, she’ll seek out a big payday even if it’s a crappy role. At this point, she has no other choice.”

The situation highlights how her legal battles with Pitt, coupled with her financial responsibilities, are straining the star’s resources. Fans and observers alike are speculating on what steps Jolie will take next to navigate this challenging phase of her life.