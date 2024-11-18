10.5 C
New York
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool...
EntertainmentTrending

Aamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actor Aamir Khan looks on during the launch of a book about weight loss in Mumbai on March 27, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

This Diwali witnessed a major box office clash between two highly anticipated Bollywood films—Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again headlined by Ajay Devgn. After three weeks, the numbers reveal that Bazmee’s horror-comedy has outperformed Shetty’s cop universe film.

In a recent video, actor Aamir Khan weighed in on the box office battle. Speaking to director Anees Bazmee, Aamir remarked, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).”

According to Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed ₹231.4 crore in India after 17 days, slightly edging past Singham Again, which stands at ₹231.26 crore. The neck-and-neck race has seen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerging as the winner, continuing its strong run at theatres.

Reacting to the clash and the films’ box office performance, Anees Bazmee told Hindustan Times, “It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. Koi film 2 ₹ zyada hai, aur koi kum… What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

- Advertisement -

Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty’s successful cop franchise, features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise that started with Priyadarshan’s 2007 film. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

With both films released on November 1 to mark Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily pulled ahead, resonating more with audiences. The clash has fueled discussions about strategic release dates in Bollywood and the importance of avoiding competition between big-budget films.

The success of these films underscores their ability to draw massive crowds, making this Diwali a memorable one for Bollywood fans.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘All this legal stuff is costing her thousands of dollars,’ insider reveals Angelina Jolie’s financial strain amid divorce with Brad Pitt
Next article
‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

Entertainment 0
Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared...

Indian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays

India News 0
Delhi’s pollution levels worsened Monday, with an AQI of...

Manhunt underway for husband after murder of Harshitha Brella in east London

UK News 0
Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc