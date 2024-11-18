Aamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Watch video

This Diwali witnessed a major box office clash between two highly anticipated Bollywood films—Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again headlined by Ajay Devgn. After three weeks, the numbers reveal that Bazmee’s horror-comedy has outperformed Shetty’s cop universe film.

In a recent video, actor Aamir Khan weighed in on the box office battle. Speaking to director Anees Bazmee, Aamir remarked, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).”

According to Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed ₹231.4 crore in India after 17 days, slightly edging past Singham Again, which stands at ₹231.26 crore. The neck-and-neck race has seen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerging as the winner, continuing its strong run at theatres.

Reacting to the clash and the films’ box office performance, Anees Bazmee told Hindustan Times, “It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. Koi film 2 ₹ zyada hai, aur koi kum… What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

- Advertisement -

Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty’s successful cop franchise, features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise that started with Priyadarshan’s 2007 film. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

With both films released on November 1 to mark Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily pulled ahead, resonating more with audiences. The clash has fueled discussions about strategic release dates in Bollywood and the importance of avoiding competition between big-budget films.

The success of these films underscores their ability to draw massive crowds, making this Diwali a memorable one for Bollywood fans.