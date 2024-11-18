‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared an emotional account of his health struggles, revealing he lost his voice two years ago due to a rare condition. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shekhar recounted his journey from despair to recovery, thanking the people who supported him during his darkest days.

“Here’s something I have never spoken about before… felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago,” wrote Shekhar. The diagnosis, as explained by Dr. Nupur Nerurkar, was Left Vocal Cord Paresis. Recalling the moment, he admitted, “I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic… I thought I would never be able to sing again.”

Shekhar shared how his family was deeply affected, stating, “My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn’t stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing.” A trip to San Diego marked a turning point, where he connected with Dr. Erin Walsh, a specialist who would change his life.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Dr. Walsh conducted a consultation over Zoom. Shekhar vividly remembered the moment: “I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something.”

Dr. Walsh reassured him and helped rebuild his confidence, saying, “The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice.” Through her relentless efforts and positivity, Shekhar’s paralysed vocal cord healed in a matter of weeks.

Expressing his gratitude, Shekhar wrote, “I am absolutely fine now. And can sing even better than I used to. Thank you, Dr. Erin Walsh, for being my angel on earth.” He also urged others facing similar struggles to remain hopeful, adding, “There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe.”

Shekhar, known for hits like Tujhe Bhula Diya and Bin Tere, has also acted in the 2016 film Neerja. His inspiring journey stands as a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of expert care.