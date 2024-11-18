13 C
‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

By: vibhuti

Indian Bollywood music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani attends a press conference for the musical reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" in Mumbai on October 31, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared an emotional account of his health struggles, revealing he lost his voice two years ago due to a rare condition. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shekhar recounted his journey from despair to recovery, thanking the people who supported him during his darkest days.

Here’s something I have never spoken about before… felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago,” wrote Shekhar. The diagnosis, as explained by Dr. Nupur Nerurkar, was Left Vocal Cord Paresis. Recalling the moment, he admitted, “I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic… I thought I would never be able to sing again.

 

Shekhar shared how his family was deeply affected, stating, “My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn’t stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing.” A trip to San Diego marked a turning point, where he connected with Dr. Erin Walsh, a specialist who would change his life.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Dr. Walsh conducted a consultation over Zoom. Shekhar vividly remembered the moment: “I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something.

Dr. Walsh reassured him and helped rebuild his confidence, saying, “The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice.” Through her relentless efforts and positivity, Shekhar’s paralysed vocal cord healed in a matter of weeks.

Expressing his gratitude, Shekhar wrote, “I am absolutely fine now. And can sing even better than I used to. Thank you, Dr. Erin Walsh, for being my angel on earth.” He also urged others facing similar struggles to remain hopeful, adding, “There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe.

Shekhar, known for hits like Tujhe Bhula Diya and Bin Tere, has also acted in the 2016 film Neerja. His inspiring journey stands as a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of expert care.

