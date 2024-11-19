Pakistani TV host Mathira reacts to explicit video leak, calls it ‘fake’ and photos ‘misused’

Explicit videos featuring Pakistani television host and model Mathira Mohammad have been leaked online, marking the latest instance in a troubling trend of privacy violations in Pakistan. This comes after similar incidents involving Pakistani influencers Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, whose private videos also went viral on social media.

Mathira, a well-known Pakistani-Zimbabwean TV host and model, has condemned the alleged leak, claiming the videos are “fake” and her photos have been “misused.” In response to the controversy, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

Mathira with a strong response to viral video scandal. Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik still figuring out how to respond. pic.twitter.com/qp81WmP9J1 — cocomo (@psychedelicbeee) November 15, 2024

The surge in leaked explicit videos of Pakistani influencers began with Minahil Malik. Her videos, allegedly showing her in a compromising position with a man, were widely shared on social media, sparking outrage and debate about privacy and online safety.

In the wake of the controversy, Malik expressed her distress through an emotional Instagram post, writing, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.” She has since gone silent on social media.

Following Malik, Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman became the next target. After videos featuring her in intimate situations were circulated online, she deactivated her social media accounts, citing “overwhelming backlash” from society. Some speculated that both Malik and Rehman may have leaked their videos for publicity, although these claims remain unverified.

- Advertisement -

Mathira, who has a significant following on social media with over 2.6 million Instagram followers and nearly 60,000 on X, is the latest victim of this troubling trend. The 32-year-old, who has appeared in films like the Indian Punjabi movie Young Malang, has categorically denied the authenticity of the leaked videos, labeling them as fabricated attempts to tarnish her reputation.

Many have expressed concerns about the lack of accountability and ethical standards online, calling for stricter measures to combat such cybercrimes.

While the exact reasons behind the sudden spike in privacy breaches remain unclear, these incidents have sparked discussions about digital ethics and the consequences of online exposure.