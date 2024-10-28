‘My audience see my success as an Indian dream they can relate to,’ Kartik Aaryan reflects on his success story ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release

Ahead of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing on November 1, Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his journey in an interview with India Today. The actor shared how fans view his success story as a relatable “Indian dream,” touching on how they connect to his struggles and achievements in a very personal way.

“My audience sees my success as an Indian dream they can relate to. They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way. That is something which I have realized because there are lots of actors, and people, who are not from this profession; they too relate to my journey in a way,” Kartik explained. He believes his relatability comes from fans seeing him as “one of us.”

Kartik Aaryan, known for his down-to-earth interactions with fans, feels his genuine love for entertaining and engaging people helps deepen this connection.

“I love being an entertainer. I love to interact with people and give photographs and autographs. I am that person,” he added, emphasizing that his engagement with fans is authentic, not a manufactured part of his image.

Reflecting on his own experiences as a fan, Kartik shared, “I have been on the other side of the fence. I have been a fan. I know how a person would feel when an actor looks at you or when you get that attention from your favorite actor.”

Through his humility and relatability, Kartik continues to resonate with audiences, embracing his role as an entertainer and drawing on his past experiences as a fan himself to shape meaningful interactions with others.