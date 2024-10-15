13.9 C
‘We can’t blame the audience,’ Kartik Aaryan on Bollywood’s Box Office struggles

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses for pictures during the promotion of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai on April 26, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kartik Aaryan, one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars, recently shared his thoughts on the challenges Bollywood films face at the box office today. With a career spanning almost 15 years, Kartik has delivered hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is now gearing up for the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to release this Diwali.

During a Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kartik discussed how changing viewing habits and the rise of OTT platforms have made it tougher for filmmakers to attract audiences to theaters. Addressing the pressure of box office success, Kartik acknowledged that filmmakers can’t blame audiences for preferring the convenience of streaming platforms over cinema halls.

 

“Today, audiences have so many options,” Kartik said. “With the growing number of OTT platforms, there’s so much content available. We can’t blame them because they are exposed to so many choices. This shift has increased tenfold after the pandemic.”

He elaborated on the need for filmmakers to offer a compelling reason for audiences to leave their homes for the theater experience. “It’s about giving them something they can’t get at home—something that can only be enjoyed in a cinema, with others around, watching it together,” he explained. “Even I watch movies at home sometimes. It’s not just TV channels anymore; now we have so many streaming platforms.”

Kartik highlighted the importance of creating a communal viewing experience, which can be a key factor in drawing audiences to the cinema. “More than just pleasing them, you have to offer a unique experience—something that won’t be the same if they’re watching it at home, pausing whenever they want.”

He also mentioned the concept of FOMO (fear of missing out), which can drive people to theaters. “Sometimes, people come to the cinema because they don’t want to miss out on the experience of watching a film in a packed theater.”

Kartik is optimistic about the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

