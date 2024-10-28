12 C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
‘After dad’s death, bhai was there for us’: Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan talks about Salman Khan’s support

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (front C) leaves after paying his last respect to the assasinated Indian politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, in Mumbai on October 13, 2024. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shown unwavering support to Zeeshan Siddique following the tragic murder of Zeeshan’s father, Baba Siddique, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra state minister.

Two weeks since the devastating event, Salman’s constant presence and empathy have been a major source of strength for Zeeshan and his family.

The shocking incident occurred on October 12 in Mumbai’s Bandra East. Baba Siddique was on his way back from his son’s office when he was ambushed by three assailants. He was shot and immediately transported to the hospital, where he tragically passed away.

Soon after the attack, a chilling message circulated online, allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the assault and hinting at additional threats to Salman Khan himself. As a result, security around Salman was immediately tightened.

In an interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan Siddique, who is a sitting MLA, opened up about the deep bond his father shared with Salman. “Salman bhai was very upset after Baba Siddique’s murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close like real brothers. After Dad’s death, Bhai supported a lot. He always checks in on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there,” Zeeshan shared. Salman was one of the first celebrities to visit the hospital after the incident, and he was also present during the funeral rites, where he paid his final respects to his friend.

Zeeshan also spoke about the outpouring of support from his father’s close friends, who have stepped up to help the family during this difficult time. “I don’t consider my dad’s friends as celebrities because people who come home, who are friends of your father and are friends with the family, they are like members of the family,” he said.

In the weeks following Baba Siddique’s passing, the Siddique family has not only been grieving the loss but also grappling with the ongoing investigation and the increased security threats surrounding Salman Khan. The emergence of the online message from Bishnoi has heightened the intensity of the case, drawing significant public and media attention to the incident and the Siddique family.

Salman Khan, known for his strong ties to Baba Siddique over the years, has made his friendship evident through these challenging times. Salman and Baba were frequently seen together at events, sharing a bond that extended beyond social appearances and into personal friendship. The depth of this relationship is evident in Salman’s unwavering support for Zeeshan, calling him regularly and ensuring that the family feels emotionally supported.

In a time marked by both grief and public scrutiny, the Siddique family has found solace in the support of loved ones. Salman Khan’s presence and empathy have been invaluable, helping Zeeshan navigate a difficult period of personal and public loss while remembering and honoring his father’s legacy.

‘My audience see my success as an Indian dream they can relate to,’ Kartik Aaryan reflects on his success story ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release
Taran Adarsh on why Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ failed: A disconnect with mass audiences

