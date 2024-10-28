Timothée Chalamet surprises fans at his own look-alike contest, ‘loses’ to ‘Best Tim’

Actor Timothée Chalamet stunned fans by showing up at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan, New York, on Sunday (27). The gathering, initially meant as a fun nod to the actor’s signature style, quickly drew a large crowd at Washington Square Park, prompting police intervention.

With onlookers crowding around and contestants channelling Chalamet’s famous roles, including Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides from Dune, the atmosphere was both energetic and chaotic.

Chalamet, accompanied by bodyguards, briefly posed with his fans before police issued a dispersal order, citing the gathering as an “unpermitted costume contest.” The organizers were slapped with a $500 fine, and at least one person was detained, though specific charges are still pending. “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for YouTube personality Anthony Po, who coordinated the event.

Contestants, including winner Miles Mitchell of Staten Island, embraced the challenge by dressing in Chalamet-inspired outfits and even tossing candy to the crowd, referencing Chalamet’s recent portrayal of Willy Wonka.

After the park was cleared, the event resumed at a nearby playground where a makeshift stage hosted the remaining contestants. Audience questions ranged from French proficiency to thoughts on Chalamet’s rumored relationship with Kylie Jenner.

- Advertisement -

In the end, Mitchell stood out, securing victory with his purple Wonka outfit and winning a novelty check reading “Best Tim.” Reflecting on his win, he remarked, “I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed. There were so many good look-alikes.”