Preity Zinta appreciates single parenthood, ‘a big shout-out to all the Single Moms & dads out there’ on a solo trip with her twins

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has recently opened up on Instagram about her experience of single-handedly caring for her twin children, Jai and Gia, while her husband, Gene Goodenough, is away for work. In a heartfelt post, Preity shared a photo of herself and her twins walking down a road, holding hands with their backs to the camera, each dressed casually with Preity in a floral dress and hat, Jai in a black T-shirt and shorts, and Gia in an orange top and skirt.

Reflecting on the past few weeks, Preity detailed how challenging it has been to manage the daily routines of her children. “The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties,” she shared. She described her day-to-day responsibilities, which included waking her kids, getting them ready for school, preparing their lunches, dropping and picking them up from school, and handling their evening routines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity’s post not only highlighted her own experiences but also served as a tribute to single parents everywhere, acknowledging their hard work and sacrifices. She wrote, “I was so excited about our solo time together cuz I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids before I’m off to another shoot. Although this time together has been so rewarding, and so full of love, it’s also been very stressful. I’ve hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them.”

Preity expressed her admiration for all single parents, adding, “This made me realize how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers & fathers! A big shout-out to all the Single Moms & dads out there. I just want to say – What a GREAT JOB you guys are doing! Loads of love always.” Preity and Gene welcomed Jai and Gia in 2021 via surrogacy, five years after their marriage.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await Preity’s return to the silver screen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Lahore 1947, marking her first film project in several years. The movie, produced by Aamir Khan’s banner, is generating excitement for its star-studded cast, which includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. This project also marks a significant collaboration, as Sunny Deol shares screen space with his son, Karan Deol. Set to depict historical events and drama, Lahore 1947 promises to be a notable film, and its announcement has already garnered considerable anticipation.