Entertainment

Singer Shaan talks about alcoholism and drugs in Bollywood industry at ‘The Ranveer Show’ podcast

In a recent conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Bollywood singer Shaan addressed the topic of artists using substances to boost their creativity. He urged young performers to stay away from such shortcuts, comparing them to athletes who thrive on natural talent and disciplined practice.

Shaan pointed out that substance use might seem to offer short-term creativity but can ultimately harm mental clarity and health.

Shaan explained, “Relying on anything as a crutch is not a healthy approach,” adding that substances may create a false sense of support, ultimately “damaging one’s brain cells.” He cautioned young artists, warning that dependency could lead to an inability to think or perform clearly without external aids, which can become a significant handicap over time.

Just as athletes are prohibited from competing under the influence, Shaan believes musicians and creatives should similarly avoid substances. “Rely on your own talent and abilities instead of seeking shortcuts,” he advised, stressing the importance of honing natural skills rather than resorting to artificial boosts.

Reflecting on past experiences, Shaan shared a humorous anecdote about singing under the influence of alcohol, where he found, “one drink can enhance performance, while two drinks elevate the emotional depth.”

However, he cautioned against excess, noting, “after four drinks, only you are singing; no one is listening.” Shaan ultimately encouraged young artists to rely on their true potential, underscoring that substances should not become a regular tool for creative expression.

