‘Beyond ridiculous’: Alia Bhatt slams claims of botox mishap

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to address rumors swirling around her appearance, shutting down claims about alleged cosmetic procedures and an apparent “crooked smile” due to a “Botox gone wrong.”

The actress confronted critics for their misleading articles and videos that suggest her expressions and mannerisms indicate cosmetic mishaps. In a candid post, she highlighted how such baseless rumors can impact not only her but also impressionable young individuals who may fall prey to harmful standards.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery – your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I’ve had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) – I have a ‘crooked smile’ and a ‘weird way of speaking,’ according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you’re confidently tossing around ‘scientific’ explanations, claiming I’m paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?” She emphasized that these “SERIOUS claims” are being casually spread without “zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.”

Alia continued by sharing her frustration over the pervasive influence such judgments hold over young, impressionable minds who might take them as truth. She questioned, “What’s worse, you’re influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She urged her audience to “take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet.” She noted that every part of a woman’s life – from her face and body to her personal choices – is subject to critique, creating unrealistic standards that can make people feel inadequate.

- Advertisement -

Bhatt went on to discuss how these types of judgments can cause exhaustion, perpetuating an environment where individuality is constantly scrutinized rather than celebrated. “We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they’re never ‘enough.’ It’s damaging, and it’s exhausting,” she wrote, revealing the emotional toll that constant, hyper-critical attention can have on public figures.

Alia also expressed disappointment over how much of this criticism comes from fellow women, who might have otherwise supported each other in a judgment-free space. “And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to ‘live and let live’? To ‘everyone has the right to their own choices’?” Her message calls for empathy and kindness, pointing out that this constant critique has become a normalized form of “entertainment.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She is also set to appear in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where she will co-star with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.