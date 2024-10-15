Alia Bhatt opens up about ADHD diagnosis and how it affects her life and career

In a candid interview with The Lallantop, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). The actress revealed that while her close friends had long suspected that she might have the condition, she only confirmed the diagnosis recently after undergoing a psychological test.

“I used to get zoned out from a young age,” Bhatt shared, explaining how she would often drift off during conversations or in class, unaware that it was linked to ADHD.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically manifests in symptoms like inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It affects millions of people worldwide, and while it is more commonly diagnosed in children, many adults—like Alia Bhatt—discover they have it later in life.

For Bhatt, the condition helped her make sense of her childhood habits, such as zoning out and struggling with concentration during school or daily tasks.

- Advertisement -

The actress, best known for her roles in films like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Jigra, reflected on how ADHD has shaped certain aspects of her life. One of the more striking admissions was that she feels fully present in just two key moments: when she’s acting and when she’s spending time with her daughter, Raha.

“Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am most present. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present,” Bhatt said, explaining that these moments bring her peace and clarity, despite the challenges ADHD presents in other areas of her life.

Her recent film Jigra, where Bhatt’s spirited performance received praise despite mixed reviews about the film itself, shows her ability to stay focused and immersed in her craft. Being in front of the camera, she noted, helps her channel her energy and remain in the moment, something that’s not always easy for individuals with ADHD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The actress also discussed how ADHD impacted her personal choices, particularly during her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. Bhatt, known for her stylish red-carpet appearances, opted for a minimalistic makeup look for her big day, largely influenced by her inability to sit still for long periods in the makeup chair.

“I couldn’t sit for long in the makeup chair,” she admitted, choosing a subtle and natural look instead. This simple yet elegant bridal style was widely praised by fans and the media alike, reinforcing Bhatt’s effortless grace.

ADHD also plays a role in her parenting approach with her daughter, Raha, born in November 2022. Bhatt expressed that being a mother has given her newfound focus. “After Raha, when I’m with her, I am most present,” she reiterated, suggesting that motherhood helps her ground herself amid the often-scattered thoughts associated with ADHD.

Bhatt’s openness about her ADHD diagnosis is likely to resonate with many, as she shines a spotlight on the challenges of managing the condition while excelling in a high-pressure industry like Bollywood. Through her acting, Bhatt continues to break barriers, showing that ADHD doesn’t define or limit her success—it’s just another part of her journey.