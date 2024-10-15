13.9 C
Entertainment
‘My 16-month-old son texts me,’ Al Pacino spills on co-parenting with 30-year-old ex Noor Alfallah

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Al Pacino poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Al Pacino, the legendary actor known for his roles in films like The Godfather and Scarface, recently opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, and their 16-month-old son, Roman. In a new interview, Pacino, 84, revealed that his young son, who lives with his mother, has already started sending him texts, likely with the assistance of Alfallah.

“He does text me from time to time,” Pacino shared during his interview with BBC. “Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun.” The actor expressed his desire to remain a part of his son’s life, saying, “I want to be around for this child, and I hope I am. I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course.”

 

Noor Alfallah, 30, who is a Hollywood producer, has primary physical custody of their son. While the pair split last year after a brief relationship, they remain co-parents. In a statement provided by their representatives, it was confirmed that they are on good terms: “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Pacino’s relationship with Alfallah became a topic of media interest, not only because of their 54-year age difference but also due to their high-profile public appearances. The couple welcomed Roman in June 2023, and shortly after, Alfallah filed for full custody. Legal documents obtained by TMZ clarified that although Alfallah has primary physical custody, she and Pacino share overall legal custody of their child.

Pacino has visitation rights and has agreed to pay a significant amount in child support. According to the custody agreement, Pacino paid $110,000 in child support upfront and will continue to pay $30,000 per month in base support. Additionally, he is responsible for $13,000 a month for a night nurse and other uncovered medical expenses. Despite the financial settlement, Pacino seems focused on being present in Roman’s life, with hopes that he will continue to build a strong bond with his son.

 

In a separate interview with People, Pacino reiterated his commitment to co-parenting Roman, stating, “I have a friendship.” He made it clear that while his romantic relationship with Alfallah has ended, their friendship remains intact as they navigate co-parenting. A representative for Pacino added, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Alfallah, who is no stranger to high-profile relationships—having been linked to Mick Jagger in the past—has since been spotted with 68-year-old political commentator Bill Maher. The duo was recently photographed leaving Hollywood’s famed Chateau Marmont hotel together, sparking rumors of a new romance. However, Alfallah has not publicly commented on her relationship status with Maher.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Alfallah spoke about her initial attraction to Pacino, recalling how starstruck she was when she first met him at a dinner party in the late 2010s. “I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino. I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was,” she said. After completing her studies at the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts and earning a master’s degree in Film/TV Producing from UCLA, Alfallah found herself in the company of the Oscar-winning actor.

She described their early relationship, which blossomed during the pandemic when they spent a lot of time together. “Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino,” Alfallah recounted. Their connection deepened, leading to the birth of their son.

Despite their romantic split, Pacino and Alfallah continue to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship. They even celebrated Alfallah’s 30th birthday together in September 2024, with Pacino helping her blow out the candles on her cake, as reported by the New York Post.

While Alfallah has seemingly moved on, her relationship with Pacino appears to be built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to raising their son, Roman. For Pacino, being a father later in life has given him a new sense of purpose, and he remains hopeful that he will be around for many years to come to watch his son grow.

