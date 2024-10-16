Nick Jonas rushed off stage after laser incident during Jonas Brothers’ concert in Prague | Watch video

Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, were performing in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday (15), when their concert took an alarming turn. A laser was pointed at Nick’s head, prompting him to abruptly leave the stage, as seen in a video surfacing on social media. The incident briefly interrupted the Jonas Brothers’ performance but did not stop the show entirely.

The video, posted by Jonas Daily News on Instagram, shows Nick sitting on the stage before he suddenly stands up and signals to his security team. Realizing the danger posed by the laser, Nick runs off the stage with security personnel closely following him. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, remained on stage during the unexpected pause in the performance.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue, and the show continued.”

The laser incident quickly caught the attention of concerned fans, and videos from the Prague concert started circulating on social media. In one video, a red laser light can be clearly seen aimed directly at Nick’s head, which is believed to have caused his sudden reaction. The individual responsible for pointing the laser was swiftly removed from the venue, and after a short break, the Jonas Brothers resumed their concert without further interruptions.

Fans expressed their worry for Nick on various social media platforms. One fan commented, “Absolutely terrifying 🙁 I’m glad he’s okay.” Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Glad Nick is ok. That’s scary!” Another fan noted, “People videotaping Nick running as he tries to stop the show. Glad they are ok!! What is wrong with them?”

Despite the brief disruption, the concert in Prague continued successfully after the laser incident. Thankfully, no harm came to Nick, and the Jonas Brothers were able to finish their performance.

The incident occurred just a day after Nick Jonas returned to social media following a brief hiatus. Nick had recently shared pictures of himself on Instagram, captioning the post with, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall. #enjoy #imback.” His wife, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, liked the post, signaling her support.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Nick Jonas is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama film The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman. The film, which features a talented cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue, is eagerly anticipated by fans of both Nick and the Jonas Brothers.