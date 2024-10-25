15.5 C
Entertainment'The Roshans' documentary to premiere on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, January 10, 2025
Entertainment

‘The Roshans’ documentary to premiere on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, January 10, 2025

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and his father Rakesh Roshan dance during the annual 'Umang 2015 Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai on late January 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood fans eagerly awaiting The Roshans documentary series will have to wait a bit longer. Originally slated for a December 2024 release, the show is now expected to premiere on January 10, 2025, which coincides with Hrithik Roshan’s birthday.

A source revealed, “The Roshans is now expected to release on January 10. The day is special as it also happens to be the birthday of superstar Hrithik Roshan.”

 

The second week of January 2025 holds special significance for the Roshan family. Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released on January 14, 2000, marking its 25th anniversary, along with Hrithik’s 25-year milestone in the film industry. Additionally, Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 13.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans will delve into the lives of the legendary Roshan family members: music composer Roshan, his son Rajesh Roshan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The series will feature interviews with close family members and stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and action director Sham Kaushal, father of Vicky Kaushal. In January 2024, Rakesh Roshan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, thanking him for his contributions to the documentary.

In other news, Hrithik Roshan is currently filming War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, with a planned release for Independence Day 2025. Rakesh Roshan is also in the works on Krrish 4, with Hrithik reprising his iconic role.

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

