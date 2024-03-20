17.2 C
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

By: Shelbin MS

Cricket’s ‘Super Bowl’ Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return this week with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena–MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Making it more special actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

Taking to X, the Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!”

🗓22nd March
⏰6:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/7POPthFITx

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be gracing the ceremony on March 22 to give their electrifying performances.

Adding a musical touch, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam are also going to be performing.

The schedule until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, fans will be double delighted as they will witness four doubleheaders that have been scheduled within this time frame. IPL 2022 winner and last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) battle against each other in an electrifying clash on Sunday at Ahmedabad. The fixture will gain immense hype from the pundits and fans as the GT’s former captain Hardik Pandya made a shocking move to his former franchise MI.

With the move, Pandya has replaced MI’s long-time captain Rohit Sharma, which sent a shockwave in the IPL fraternity. On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur. Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata.

Shelbin MS
