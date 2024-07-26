Indian laborer discovers 19.22-carat diamond worth $74,000

Raju Gaud, a laborer in Madhya Pradesh, India, discovered a 19.22-carat diamond on Wednesday. Officials estimate the diamond could be worth about $74,242 or more at an upcoming government auction. Gaud has been sifting through mud and digging in leased mines during the monsoon months for the past ten years without expecting to strike a fortune.

Gaud expressed his hope that the proceeds from the diamond auction will alleviate his financial struggles and support his children’s education. “I hope the amount earned (after the auction) will reduce my financial hardships and take care of my children’s education,” he said.

Anupam Singh, an official from the Panna diamond office, confirmed that the diamond would be sold in the next auction. District Collector Suresh Kumar added that the gem could fetch at least $74,242.

For the past decade, Gaud has leased small mines during the rainy season, hoping to find valuable diamonds. He took the mine where he found the diamond on lease about two months ago. After discovering the gem, he deposited it with the government authorities.

Gaud, who previously worked as a tractor driver and whose family relied on labor work, plans to spend the money on his children’s education and to buy farmland. “I have deposited it at the Government Diamond Office. I’ll spend the money on my children’s education and buy farmland,” he said.

The Panna district, located in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats. The raw diamond will be auctioned, and after deducting government royalty and taxes, the proceeds will be given to Gaud.