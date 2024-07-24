Salman Khan believes Lawrence Bishnoi gang intended to kill him and family

Bollywood actor Salman Khan stated to Mumbai Police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing incident at his residence in Galaxy Apartments on April 14.

Khan recounted that he heard a firecracker-like sound while asleep, and later learned from his bodyguard that two individuals on a motorbike had fired at the balcony. This incident, Khan asserted, was part of ongoing threats and attempts to harm him and his family.

The actor referenced previous incidents, including a threat letter found in 2022 and an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March 2023. He also mentioned an attempted trespassing at his Panvel farmhouse in January 2024 by two unidentified persons using fake identities. Khan told police that Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members had openly discussed intentions to harm him and his relatives.

The charge sheet, comprising 1,735 pages, was filed by Mumbai Police in connection with the incident. The special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases has acknowledged the charge sheet, stating that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed against the six arrested accused.