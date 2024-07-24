24.2 C
New York
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsSalman Khan believes Lawrence Bishnoi gang intended to kill him and family
India News

Salman Khan believes Lawrence Bishnoi gang intended to kill him and family

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPEPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

Authorities in India’s Kerala act after Nipah virus death

Kerala's health minister, Veena George, announced on Sunday that...
India News

Controversial godman comments on Hathras tragedy: “Fate cannot be challenged”

An Indian preacher, Bhole Baba, stated that the deaths...
India News

Six killed in Oman mosque shooting, including Pakistanis and Indian

Six people, including four Pakistanis and one Indian, were...
India News

India probe finds Apple policies harm developers

India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI),...
India News

Scores dead as Northeast India floods subside, wildlife threatened

The devastating floods in India’s northeastern regions have receded,...

Bollywood actor Salman Khan stated to Mumbai Police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing incident at his residence in Galaxy Apartments on April 14.

Khan recounted that he heard a firecracker-like sound while asleep, and later learned from his bodyguard that two individuals on a motorbike had fired at the balcony. This incident, Khan asserted, was part of ongoing threats and attempts to harm him and his family.

The actor referenced previous incidents, including a threat letter found in 2022 and an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March 2023. He also mentioned an attempted trespassing at his Panvel farmhouse in January 2024 by two unidentified persons using fake identities. Khan told police that Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members had openly discussed intentions to harm him and his relatives.

The charge sheet, comprising 1,735 pages, was filed by Mumbai Police in connection with the incident. The special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases has acknowledged the charge sheet, stating that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed against the six arrested accused.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Authorities in India’s Kerala act after Nipah virus death

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sonam Kapoor opens up about aging in Bollywood and embracing ageless roles

Entertainment 0
Sonam Kapoor, known for her candidness, recently spoke with...

“Born to be a papad, forced to be a croissant” video of mishap of the dish went viral

Trending 0
A recent viral video has captured the amusing mishap...

Elderly man’s joyful rain dance to Bollywood hit charms social media | Watch video

Trending 0
A heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc