16.4 C
London
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka and Nick offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram temple with daughter Malti
EntertainmentHeadline news

Priyanka and Nick offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram temple with daughter Malti

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Cricket’s ‘Super Bowl’ Indian Premier League (IPL) is set...
Headline news

India’s water crisis worsens as reservoir levels slide

India’s main reservoirs have hit their lowest March levels...
Entertainment

Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar collaborate with Prime Video on diverse projects

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced...
Entertainment

Dhanush releases first poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic

National Award winner Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the first...
Entertainment

Rajamouli attends ‘RRR’ special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended a special screening of...

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The couple was accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, wearing a kurta set, were photographed at the temple after they paid obeisance at the shrine. The actor was seen carrying Malti, who was dressed in a peach outfit, in her arms during the visit.

The duo posed for pictures with temple priests and their security personnel.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick were seen exiting the Ayodhya airport with their daughter, accompanied by security detail.

It is their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony in January. The ceremony was attended by a host of cinema personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.

Priyanka on Tuesday attended the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai where she showcased her upcoming production venture Women of My Billion, a documentary.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s water crisis worsens as reservoir levels slide
Next article
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Entertainment 0
Cricket’s ‘Super Bowl’ Indian Premier League (IPL) is set...

Employers told to avoid ineffective diversity initiatives

Headline Story 0
Most employers in the UK are taking equality, diversity...

India’s water crisis worsens as reservoir levels slide

Headline news 0
India’s main reservoirs have hit their lowest March levels...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc