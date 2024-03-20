17.2 C
London
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryPhoto agency flags second photograph of royal family as digitally edited
Headline StoryUK News

Photo agency flags second photograph of royal family as digitally edited

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

London population hits record high amid migration surge

LONDON’s population has reached a new peak driven by...
Headline Story

Employers told to avoid ineffective diversity initiatives

Most employers in the UK are taking equality, diversity...
Headline Story

Watchdog: Relocating asylum seekers won’t cut costs

THE government’s decision to reduce the use of hotels...
Headline Story

Tech firms hiring foreign talent will have to pay more

To curb immigration and encourage employers to invest in...
UK News

Pharma firm former official sentenced for falsifying data

A Harrow-based pharmaceutical company and its former director were...

A second photograph featuring members of the royal family has come under scrutiny after being flagged by a global picture agency for being “digitally enhanced at source.” This revelation follows the recent controversy surrounding an image of the Princess of Wales released for Mother’s Day, which prompted several picture agencies to retract it.

The photograph in question was taken at Balmoral in August 2022 and released by Buckingham Palace in April last year to commemorate what would have been the late queen’s 97th birthday. It depicts Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Getty Images, upon review, appended an editor’s note to the image, acknowledging its digital enhancement.

Among the discrepancies noted are inconsistencies in the tartan pattern of the late queen’s skirt, as well as anomalies such as a dark shadow behind Prince Louis’ ear and a small black patch behind Prince George’s shirt collar. Furthermore, it appears that Prince Louis has been digitally moved back in the image, with various elements showing signs of manipulation, including replicated shirt stripes and oddities in the carpet’s cabling.

The photo, taken by the Prince of Wales, features Princess of Wales and her three children and was released as the princess recovered from abdominal surgery. Despite being intended to reassure the public of her recovery, it fueled speculation and conspiracy theories on social media, prompting the princess to issue a personal apology for any confusion it may have caused.

Interest in the princess’s health remains high, with publications like the Sun featuring images of her and Prince William on their front pages. The image of Queen Elizabeth II and her family was captured weeks before her passing, with notable family members positioned around her, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The controversy surrounding these images underscores the delicate balance between authenticity and digital manipulation in the realm of photography. Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the matter.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Employers told to avoid ineffective diversity initiatives
Next article
London population hits record high amid migration surge

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

London population hits record high amid migration surge

Headline Story 0
LONDON’s population has reached a new peak driven by...

Intermittent fasting can lead to cardiovascular diseases, says study

Health 0
Fatty foods, sugars, and junk food, seem very unhealthy,...

Pure Perfection: Embrace the spirit of Ramadan in white

Features 0
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc