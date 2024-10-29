16.7 C
Akshay Kumar’s heartwarming Diwali gift: Feeding Ayodhya’s monkeys with a van dedicated to his parents and Rajesh Khanna

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai late on May 8, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a thoughtful gesture this Diwali, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar initiated a project to feed over 1,200 monkeys near Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. With an influx of visitors at the recently opened temple, the town has seen a growing monkey population seeking food from devotees.

To ensure these animals are cared for without causing inconvenience to pilgrims, Kumar’s project involves distributing nutritious meals at designated areas outside the temple grounds. This initiative reflects Kumar’s commitment to giving back to society and preserving Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual essence.

Kumar has dedicated the feeding van to his parents and his late father-in-law, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. Commenting on the personal significance of this decision, Kumar shared, “When I heard about the issues faced by the monkeys at such a holy place, I immediately felt like contributing my bit.

Writing my parents’ and my father-in-law’s names on the van was an emotional decision. I feel somewhere up there, they would feel proud of me.” He added with a touch of humor, “Given a choice, I would have written ‘Aruna, Hariom aur Rajesh Khanna di gaddi’ behind the van, in a true blue Punjabi style.”

Swami Raghavacharya, the Peethadishwar of Shridham Ramvarnashram in Ayodhya, praised Kumar for this act of kindness. In a video message, he explained the religious significance of serving monkeys, noting, “The path to get the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram is through serving his devotees… Hanuman Maharaj ji’s monkey army are his devotees.

Feeding these monkeys is thus a service of the highest order.” He blessed Kumar, saying, “Whatever he does, he reaches the top. He has done it in memory of his parents, and we thank him.”

Kumar has a history of philanthropy, particularly in religious and social causes. Earlier this year, he donated $145,000 for the renovation of Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah, underscoring his dedication to preserving India’s religious sites. During the COVID-19 crisis, Kumar contributed $3 million to the PM CARES Fund, marking one of the largest celebrity contributions.

This recent initiative resonates with Kumar’s image as not only an actor but also a responsible citizen and philanthropist. Through his continuous efforts, he brings attention to important social issues and demonstrates the power of celebrity influence in uplifting communities.

