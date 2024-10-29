Selena Gomez casts her vote before heading to the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere, shares photo with caption, “We can’t go to the premiere without voting!”

In a blend of civic responsibility and Hollywood glam, Selena Gomez recently cast her ballot before stepping out for the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a long-anticipated sequel to her beloved Wizards of Waverly Place series. The singer and actress, now 32, proudly shared her voting experience with her fans, encouraging them to participate in early voting as she dropped her ballot for the 2024 election.

In her Instagram story, she posted a snapshot of herself at the ballot box with a caption featuring a blue heart emoji and the text, “We can’t go to the premiere without voting!” She urged her followers, “It’s time to go vote,” reminding her audience of the importance of their civic duty before heading to a night filled with excitement at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.

The Disney Channel red-carpet event marked the official premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and Selena arrived in style, capturing attention with her elegant outfit and high spirits. The evening was nostalgic for Selena and her fans alike, as she reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, who also reprises his role as Justin Russo. Newcomer Janice LeAnn Brown joined them, introducing a fresh face to the cast.

Returning to the magical world that helped launch her career, Selena steps back into the role of Alex Russo. This time, she’s not only back as the witty wizard everyone loves but also takes on the role of executive producer, helping shape the series from behind the scenes. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to kick off on Disney Channel, with the first episode airing on October 29, 2024, offering fans a blend of nostalgia and new adventures.

An exclusive preview shared by People Magazine provided a glimpse into the sibling dynamics that made the original show so memorable. In the clip, Alex surprises Justin by unexpectedly showing up at his doorstep, accompanied by Billie, a new character played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Billie humorously remarks, “Look who’s using the front door just like you people,” as she steps into the Russo home. Following her entrance, Alex appears, exclaiming, “Surprise!” Justin, visibly shocked, responds, “No freakin’ way!” In typical Alex fashion, she jokes, “Oh, I know! I look fantastic, don’t I?”

The scene hints at the familiar yet evolving bond between the siblings, with Alex revealing a secret reason for her visit. While Justin initially assumes Alex has arrived for his birthday, she playfully improvises, claiming that’s her reason for being there. Billie, however, senses that something doesn’t add up and pulls Alex aside, questioning the real motive behind their visit. Alex then admits, “No, I brought you here so you can meet your new wizard teacher.” Billie, a bit skeptical, expresses her doubt, saying, “I don’t need a new teacher. They never believe in me anyway.”

Selena’s return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been widely anticipated, with fans eager to see how her character has evolved and to experience the new elements introduced by the sequel series. By taking on a producer role, Selena has furthered her commitment to the project, ensuring that the show continues to resonate with both new viewers and longtime fans.