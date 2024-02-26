8.5 C
Actors are not supposed to be crusaders, says Anupam Kher

By: Shelbin MS

Actor Anupam Kher says that while he has participated in protests in an individual capacity, he believes artists shouldn’t act as activists.

The negative impact of demonstrations and rallies is the subject of his next film Kaagaz 2. Directed by VK Prakash, the film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual due to protests and rallies.

“Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I’ve raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I’ve to sleep peacefully with my thoughts,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who took part in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues is through “negotiations”.

“We are an independent country, thanks to the ‘aandolan’ that (Mahatma) Gandhi ji did. We are an outcome of the Quit India movement, a non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together, it was not something that is just helping you (a few people) and not others.”

Kher, speaking about the ongoing farmers’ protests, said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should not affect the lives of ordinary people.

“Everybody has a right to freedom to move around, freedom of expression, but not at the inconvenience of other people. This is the current scenario in our country, the protest, just because it is called farmers’ protest, I don’t think farmers all over the country feel like that, farmers are givers.

“We are made to feel defensive by being told that we are talking about “annadaata”… I feel those who pay taxes are also contributing towards the growth of the country. I feel it is not okay to make common people’s lives miserable,” the actor added.

Referring to the 2021 farmers’ protest, Kher expressed his discontentment over the chain of events that unfolded after protesting farmers stormed Delhi’s historic Red Fort. “…Those visuals will always haunt me when protestors reach Red Fort and they took out my country’s flag and put some other flag, I’ll not sympathise with such people, even if it is at the cost of being unpopular with some people,” the actor said.

Kher, 62, is thrilled about Kaagaz 2, which follows actor Satish Kaushik’s quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter, and how he seeks a ban on rallies and protests. In the movie, Kher plays the role of a lawyer, who helps Kaushik.

“It is a very topical film, it is a very complex film, it has that Rashomon impact, that everyone has their own point of view,” he said.

The veteran actor claims Kaagaz 2 was the “passion” project of Kaushik, who passed away last year in March at the age of 66 following a heart attack.

Kaushik directed the 2021 critically-acclaimed movie, Kaagaz, which was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi.

Kaagaz 2, which will be released in theatres on March 1, is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain.

