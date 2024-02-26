8.5 C
UK issues special coin to commemorate singer George Michael
Entertainment

UK issues special coin to commemorate singer George Michael

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The UK’s Royal Mint on Monday unveiled a new collectible coin celebrating British singer-songwriter George Michael, famous as a member of the group WHAM! and for hit singles such as ‘Last Christmas’.

The new coin features Michael’s signature look and music from his debut solo album and second single ‘Faith’.

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coin portrays the famous headshot of Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of ‘Faith’.

“From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses,” said Deiana.

“It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song,” she said.

The colours black and red feature on a selection of the collectables, which were used prominently throughout Michael’s career. The coin is the latest in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, following the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.

It was officially approved by George Michael’s estate and follows the celebrations of WHAM!’s ‘Last Christmas’ reaching number one in the UK charts 39 years after its initial release.

“From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style. Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at the Royal Mint.

“Singer, songwriter, producer, philanthropist and creative icon”, George Michael is considered one of the most influential recording artists of all time. He rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the duo WHAM! selling over 30 million records.

He later embarked on a solo career and sold over 125 million records worldwide and is one of the bestselling musicians of all time, hitting the No.1 spot on the UK singles charts seven times as a solo artist and redefining pop music in the process.

George Michael Entertainment said: “On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins.

“He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”

George Michael died in 2016 at the age of 53.

The George Michael collectable coin is available in limited-edition precious metal-proof finishes and colour versions with a price range of 15.50 pounds to 2,770 pounds.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

