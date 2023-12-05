6 C
Entertainment

Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Aamir Khan was stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He was later rescued with help from the fire and rescue department of the state government.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who was stranded in Karapakkam, Chennai, shared the update.

“Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam… Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by the TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly,” Vishal said in a post on X.

He shared two pictures where boats were deployed to rescue people. Aamir can also be seen in the pictures.

Aamir reportedly shifted his base from Mumbai to Chennai temporarily a while ago to be with his mother.

Vishnu previously revealed that he was stuck in his house in Chennai with no electricity and network. He also revealed that water had entered his house. Sharing photos of the damage, Vishnu wrote, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, No phone signal, Nothing. Only on the terrace at a particular point I get some signal. Let’s hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over Chennai.”

 

Public life was severely affected in the capital city of Tamil Nadu as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, area near Omandurar government multispecialty hospital, and other low-lying areas were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Amid destruction caused by Severe Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today said that the rainfall received during the Cyclone period has exceeded what the state received in 2015.

Addressing a press conference, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, “Even after receiving historical rains, the damage is less compared to the previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood.”

Eight people have died and multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in Chennai.

The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas. Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam, and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police said.

