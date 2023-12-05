6 C
London
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Entertainment

‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has won audiences’ hearts with amazing performances and gripping storytelling, and while its victory march continues, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit another milestone. The film had its biggest Monday at the Box Office as it earned over £4 million on Monday, gaining the blockbuster status.

With its collection on Monday, Animal has beaten the Monday collections of the super hits of this year.

Animal that stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor other than Ranbir has surpassed the collections of many biggies.

With nailing its Monday at the Box Office, the film has become the biggest film of 2023.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal.

The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

