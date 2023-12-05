6 C
Entertainment

‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Brace yourselves for Housefull 5 as the laughter riot starring megastar Akshay Kumar hits theatres on 6 June 2025.

Akshay Kumar, in a social media announcement, teased, “5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June 2025.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also released an official statement expressing gratitude to the audience for the franchise’s monumental success and hinted at the cinematic spectacle awaiting fans in the upcoming installment.

The statement read, “The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.” On a closing note, the statement added, ‘Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.’

5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June, 2025 💥 #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5
Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2023

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will boast a star-studded cast with the addition of new members joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

The Housefull franchise, launched in 2010, has been widely received for its unique blend of comedy and entertainment.

The first film had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty, and Boman Irani.

The subsequent sequels released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, with each adding new elements and characters to the storyline, contributing to the franchise’s continued success and popularity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Housefull 5, the film is expected to deliver another unforgettable comedy experience and as Akshay Kumar says FIVE times the entertainment.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

