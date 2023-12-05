6 C
London
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Cruel Intentions’ series set at Prime Video
Entertainment

‘Cruel Intentions’ series set at Prime Video

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods

Actor Aamir Khan was stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He...
Entertainment

‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has won audiences’ hearts with...
Entertainment

‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date

Brace yourselves for Housefull 5 as the laughter riot...
Entertainment

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to release on April 26

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum...
Entertainment

Animated short film shines spotlight on inclusivity

An animated short film, with Michelin-star chef and filmmaker...

Prime Video on Tuesday announced a series order for drama Cruel Intentions, inspired by the iconic 1999 film of the same name.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film.

The cast features Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till).

The show is meant to serve as a TV update to the original film, which is based on the classic novel “Dangerous Liaisons”. The story will be set at an elite Washington, DC, college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States, the official plotline reads.

Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney round out the cast.

Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive produce along with Roger Kumble, who wrote and directed the original film. Moritz was also the producer on the original, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

“From the ’90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, ‘Cruel Intentions’ has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios,” she added.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to release on April 26
Next article
‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Health 0
Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...

Parmarth Niketan’s Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati speaks at first ‘Faith Pavilion’ at COP28

UK News 0
At the COP28 this week, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati from...

Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods

Entertainment 0
Actor Aamir Khan was stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc