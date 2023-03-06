Priyanka Chopra, who established herself as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema before cementing her position in Hollywood, says it is exciting to be part of a series like Citadel that is taking entertainment “beyond borders and language”.

Citadel, an ambitious spy drama slated to debut on Prime Video on April 28, will act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy.

Chopra, who plays elite spy Nadia Sinh on the series, spoke about the “cross-pollination of cultures” in a global press conference in late February.

“It was so exciting to me as someone who worked for a very long time in a non-English medium to see the success of subtitled work in English language territories. But the ambition of this show, which was so attractive to me in the beginning, is kind of like the social experiment of it.

“If the flagship show is an English language, you have an Indian show, you have an Italian show, and the characters and the storylines kind of blend into each other,” the Los Angeles-based actor said in the press conference, also attended by PTI.

The actor hopes this blend of stories will lead people to tune into stories of different languages.

“Like, are the audiences of the Italian show going to want to watch the Hindi language show where they have no similarity in language? That’s so exciting and interesting to me, the cross-pollination of cultures and how entertainment goes beyond borders and language now. It’s just about storytelling… It’s so cool,” she added.

Produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will premiere in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.