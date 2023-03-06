While Hombale Films has been ruling the hearts of the audience with their mega hits like the KGF franchise and Kantara, they are eying an even bigger and grand year ahead with yet another blockbuster on its way, Yuva.

Made under the direction of Santhosh Anandram, the film is going to be packed with intense action sequences with powerful storytelling. Yuva will feature the debut of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar’s grandson. The makers have onboarded the talented Saptami Gowda to the cast of the highly anticipated release of the year.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared the welcome onboard poster of their upcoming film.

Saptami has been a part of Hombale Films’ legacy with films like Kantara.

Yuva is scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 and will primarily be released in the Kannada language while the plans to release the movie in other languages are under consideration.

Hombale Films will also be coming out with their new action thriller Salaar with Prabhas in September this year. The banner intends to make it a blockbuster year again with a plan of releasing 4 more movies this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!