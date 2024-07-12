Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered immense critical and commercial success, has now received recognition from The Academy. On Thursday (11), The Academy’s official Instagram page posted a clip from the beloved 2009 release, which stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The clip featured a hilarious and memorable scene where Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho, along with his friends Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan), rushes into an exam hall half an hour late. Despite the invigilator’s insistence that their answer sheets won’t be accepted, Rancho cleverly mixes their papers with hundreds of others, escaping the predicament.

Fans were quick to react to the unexpected shoutout from The Academy. One fan commented, “To be honest, this movie deserves an Oscar much better than Hollywood movies.” Another said, “The whole movie is awesome!” The appreciation for the film was widespread, with comments like, “Amazing to see The Academy appreciating this film.”

- Advertisement -

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots explores the friendship of three engineering students and the social pressures they face within the Indian education system. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films, it remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films and has won three National Awards.