26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan's '3 Idiots' celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves...
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

By: vibhuti

Date:

Actors Sharman Joshi (L), Aamir Khan (C) and R. Mahadevan (R) attend the release of the first song from Hindi film "3idiots" in Mumbai on November 5, 2009. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ achieves third-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in Japan

July 5 marked an exciting day for Prabhas fans...
Entertainment

Karan Johar criticizes rising star fees in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has criticized the rising fees demanded...
Entertainment

‘Heeramandi’ actor Manisha Koirala opens up about ‘sexism’ in Bollywood in 90s

Manisha Koirala, celebrated for her powerful performances and recent...
Entertainment

South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok to debut in Telugu film ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas

South Korean star Ma Dong Seok, also known as...
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar comments on Joe Biden amid US Presidential race drama

In a light-hearted yet pointed comment, veteran Bollywood screenwriter...

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered immense critical and commercial success, has now received recognition from The Academy. On Thursday (11), The Academy’s official Instagram page posted a clip from the beloved 2009 release, which stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The clip featured a hilarious and memorable scene where Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho, along with his friends Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan), rushes into an exam hall half an hour late. Despite the invigilator’s insistence that their answer sheets won’t be accepted, Rancho cleverly mixes their papers with hundreds of others, escaping the predicament.

Fans were quick to react to the unexpected shoutout from The Academy. One fan commented, “To be honest, this movie deserves an Oscar much better than Hollywood movies.” Another said, “The whole movie is awesome!” The appreciation for the film was widespread, with comments like, “Amazing to see The Academy appreciating this film.”

 

- Advertisement -

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots explores the friendship of three engineering students and the social pressures they face within the Indian education system. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films, it remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films and has won three National Awards.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ achieves third-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in Japan

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

Trending 0
International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian...

Kim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ resurfaces amid Ambani wedding visit

Trending 0
Kim Kardashian is currently in Mumbai, enjoying her visit...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc