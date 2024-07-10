Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ achieves third-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in Japan

July 5 marked an exciting day for Prabhas fans in Japan as ‘Salaar’ hit the big screens. The film’s opening weekend was nothing short of spectacular, setting a new benchmark for Indian films in the country.

Salaar has shattered records, securing the title of the third-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in Japan. Released in 200 theaters, it raked in an impressive $127,400 in just its first weekend.

This performance places it ahead of Bollywood heavyweight Pathaan $104,300, but it trails behind RRR and Saaho both $310,450. Even the much-celebrated sports drama Dangal $86,800 couldn’t keep up.

Salaar is an intense action drama that delves into the friendship between two men from vastly different backgrounds amidst a brutal feud between rival clans in the fictional city of Khansaar. Prabhas stars as Deva, a ‘mechanic’ with a dark past, while Prithviraj plays his loyal friend Vardha. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy.

With a budget of $32.4 million, Salaar has already grossed nearly $85.8 million worldwide, proving its massive appeal. The sequel, Salaar 2, is eagerly anticipated and will soon begin production. Rumors suggest Prabhas might take on a double role, exploring Khansaar’s violent history, and Kiara Advani might join the cast.

As Salaar continues to captivate audiences in Japan, the buzz around Salaar 2 grows. Fans are excited to see how this intense saga unfolds further. Salaar is currently showing in theaters across Japan, so don’t miss out on this thrilling cinematic experience!