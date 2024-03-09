12.7 C
Entertainment

YRF's 'The Railway Men' continues to trend on Netflix

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The buzz around R. Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon-starrer series The Railway Men has not gone yet.

The YRF series, released on Netflix in November 2023, has emerged as one of the most successful Indian shows on the streaming giant, read a statement shared by the team of ‘The Railway Men’.

Speaking about the same, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said, “The Railway Men has become a landmark global success story and it is an extremely proud moment for India and its content. The true barometer of the success of any content is when people who don’t speak the language, watch it, engage with it, and endorse it. That is a rare phenomenon and The Railway Men has done exactly this.”

He added, “YRF and Netflix are immensely thrilled to be sharing and soaking in this moment together. It’s a huge milestone for our creative collaboration. This feat motivates us to set stiffer goals for us to chase down and create some more history together. To witness the impact that The Railway Men has had on audiences, how emotionally charged reactions have been for this poignant story is the biggest reward for us.”

The Railway Men marked the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail.

It revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how railway workers put themselves online to save thousands of lives.

Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi also featured in the show.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

