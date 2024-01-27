3.2 C
Yashashri Masurkar: 'Great actors inspire me'
Entertainment

Yashashri Masurkar: ‘Great actors inspire me’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ACCLAIMED actress Yashashri Masurkar has lit up Indian television with her bright presence following her winning debut in 2010 with the hit drama serial Rang Badalti Odhani.

She has, since then, consistently delivered dynamic performances in diverse serials that includes her current show Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, which has been delighting audiences since it premiered last year.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular smallscreen star to talk about her journey, latest serial, and inspirations.

How do you reflect on your journey so far as an actress?

I am still hungry as an actor. I haven’t had the opportunity to play a brilliant character yet and am still searching for it. But the journey so far has been good in terms of learning and experiences.

Which of your many characters has been closest to your heart?

Kanak from Rang Badalti Odhani has been my most favourite until now. Which role challenged you most? Bela in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been challenging. She is the epitome of patience and compassion. This role has changed me a lot – I am becoming more like Bela these days.

What has acting in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi been like?

The whole journey has been amazing. Working with children is one perk and my producers have given us such a safe environment to be ourselves, which has been so liberating.

What is the secret of staying motivated when you do so many episodes in a drama serial?

The work itself is the motivation. I feel so good when I perform a scene that’s been written brilliantly.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love watching films, and even web-based content these days on streaming sites. I love watching shows like Panchayat and Made In Heaven.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

Of course I do, but it’s not just one specific role – there are multiple ones. More specifically, I do want to play a romantic character.

Tell us something that not many people know about you?

I am the proud owner of an auto-rickshaw and drive it every day. I even take long trips in it.

What are some of your biggest passions away from work?

I love reading and watching films. I am also indulging in some sketching and painting these days.

What is the best advice you have ever got?

It was not direct advice, but I read a quote by Anupam Kher and that gave me immense courage. It was, ‘If you are tired, don’t quit. Take a break and get back to it’.

Finally, what inspires you as an actress?

Great actors. I am heavily inspired by actors like Meryl Streep, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shahji. Also, life teaches you so much. I am always eager to use my experiences in my craft.

 

Shelbin MS

