Entertainment

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman calls Rohit Sharma a beast’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 04: Hugh Jackman attends a press conference for "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Related stories

Hugh Jackman, the renowned actor gearing up to release his highly-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, recently admired Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. In an interview posted on Marvel India’s YouTube shorts channel, Jackman, passionate about cricket, did not hesitate to name Rohit Sharma his favorite Indian cricketer.

When asked about his favorite cricketer from Team India, Jackman immediately responded, “Right now? Rohit [Sharma]. You took the [World] Cup home! I’m glad. But honestly, he was a beast!” His co-star Ryan Reynolds, sitting beside him, nodded in agreement and added, “This is amazing!”

Rohit Sharma recently led Team India to victory in the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

To commemorate the victory, Rohit Sharma shared a photo of himself lying down at the Kensington Oval. He captioned it, “This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us.”

Fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy. The Marvel Studios’ project, set to release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, features a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

