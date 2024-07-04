Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple’s wedding is scheduled for July 12.

Bieber was seen arriving in Mumbai on Thursday (4), and videos of his entourage were shared on social media by paparazzi. His performance adds to the star-studded lineup for the Ambani wedding. Sources previously informed India Today that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are also in talks to perform at the wedding functions.

A source mentioned that Bieber, known for hits like ‘Baby,’ ‘Sorry,’ and ‘Never Say Never,’ is likely to perform at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier, pop icon Rihanna performed at the couple’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The June cruise party featured performances by The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who entertained guests on the Italian island of Portofino.

The wedding festivities for Anant, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, began with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, on June 29. This was followed by a mass wedding organized by the Ambanis for over 50 underprivileged couples from Maharashtra’s Palghar on Tuesday (2).

On Wednesday (3), the families of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gathered for a Mameru ceremony at Antilia. Photos and videos from the event, shared on social media, showed Radhika’s friend and actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attending.

The wedding, which spans three days, will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It includes the main event, ‘Shubh Vivaah,’ followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav,’ or the wedding reception, on July 14.