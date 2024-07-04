26.7 C
New York
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentJustin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
Entertainment

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bieber was seen arriving in Mumbai on Thursday (4), and videos of his entourage were shared on social media by paparazzi. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Related stories

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple’s wedding is scheduled for July 12.

Bieber was seen arriving in Mumbai on Thursday (4), and videos of his entourage were shared on social media by paparazzi. His performance adds to the star-studded lineup for the Ambani wedding. Sources previously informed India Today that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are also in talks to perform at the wedding functions.

A source mentioned that Bieber, known for hits like ‘Baby,’ ‘Sorry,’ and ‘Never Say Never,’ is likely to perform at the sangeet ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, pop icon Rihanna performed at the couple’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The June cruise party featured performances by The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who entertained guests on the Italian island of Portofino.

The wedding festivities for Anant, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, began with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, on June 29. This was followed by a mass wedding organized by the Ambanis for over 50 underprivileged couples from Maharashtra’s Palghar on Tuesday (2).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday (3), the families of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gathered for a Mameru ceremony at Antilia. Photos and videos from the event, shared on social media, showed Radhika’s friend and actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attending.

The wedding, which spans three days, will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It includes the main event, ‘Shubh Vivaah,’ followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav,’ or the wedding reception, on July 14.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan to Be honored With Locarno Film Festival Career award

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Biden will not finish his term, Harris will be next President: Nikki Haley

Headline news 0
Indian-American politician Nikki Haley recently criticized well-known American journalist...

AI Firm C5i appoints Indian-American Ananth Raman as strategic advisor

Business 0
AI & Analytics company C5i has announced the appointment...

Labour poised for victory as Britain votes in general election

UK News 0
Britons cast their votes Thursday in a general election...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc