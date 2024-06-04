Ambani wedding witnesses pre-wedding celebrations with Pitbull, Guru Randhawa’s electrifying performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash featured an electrifying performance by singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull. The second round of their pre-wedding festivities brought the two artists together once again, marking a reunion since their collaboration on the 2019 hit song Slowly Slowly.

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull are seen hugging as the crowd applauds their performance in a video. According to sources at the pre-wedding ceremony, the night was a seamless blend of Guru Randhawa’s music and Pitbull’s beats, with both artists performing some of their biggest hits.

Guru Randhawa is renowned for songs such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Tu Meri Rani, and Suit. Meanwhile, Pitbull is known for his international hits including Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment, Timber, Time of Our Lives, and On the Floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

At one point, Pitbull expressed his gratitude towards Guru for joining him on stage, saying, “I really love and appreciate him for this.” Another video captures a heartfelt moment where the two artists hug as the audience applauds. The night seamlessly blended Guru’s vibrant music with Pitbull’s signature beats, featuring performances of several of their hit songs.