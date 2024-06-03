29.2 C
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam awarded honorary fellowship in the UK

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam celebrates his 50th Birthday at his residence in Mumbai on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who was in the UK for a concert series, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by a leading Indian diaspora students’ organization for his worldwide impact in the field of music.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU UK) conferred Nigam with a Fellowship during his packed performance at Wembley Arena in London last weekend.

The Fellowship was presented on stage by veteran British Indian Labour MP Virendra Sharma and Professor Rachel Dwyer, Emeritus Professor of Indian Culture at the School of Oriental and African Studies.

“You once mentioned that music is not just your profession but your reason for being. It is this passion, coupled with your commitment to give back to the community, that resonates deeply with what we stand for at NISAU,” said NISAU UK Chair Sanam Arora in her speech at the ceremony.

“We strive to empower, to lead, and to inspire the principles you embody through your actions every day. You are not just a musical icon, but a bridge uniting hearts, minds, and nations through music; and fostering community through your philanthropic efforts, be it your fight for performers’ rights or your championship of gender equality, for instance, through launching the world’s first transgender band,” she added.

The Honorary Fellowship, previously conferred upon actor Shabana Azmi, writer Javed Akhtar, and spiritualist Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, among others, acknowledges individuals who significantly impact Indian cultural exchange, education, and social improvement on a global stage.

“I am very touched to hear and read such kind words for me. Thank you, NISAU, for your love and this honor. I consider this as another precious gift from my Almighty,” said Nigam on receiving the honor.

The 50-year-old multi-platinum selling Bollywood playback singer and Padma Shri awardee concluded a UK-wide tour, performing in London, Leeds, Glasgow, and Birmingham as part of a concert series celebrating 30 years of his chart-topping cinematic numbers, including Kal Ho Naa Ho ‘Shukran Allah’, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

vibhuti
vibhuti

