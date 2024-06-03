Indian artist Arshiya Sharma receives standing ovation on America’s Got Talent

The judges on America’s Got Talent (AGT) were left awestruck by the energetic dance moves of teenage dancer Arshiya Sharma from Jammu, India.

Both the judges and the audience praised the young dancer, giving her a standing ovation in a recent episode of AGT 2024. Arshiya shared a video of her dance performance on AGT in a recent Instagram post.

Arshiya Sharma stunned audiences with her gymnastic skills. The video begins with Arshiya appearing in front of the judges.

While introducing herself, she said, “I am from Jammu and Kashmir, India. I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexible moves into my dance to stand out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America’s Got Talent – AGT (@agt)

She then sought permission from AGT judges—Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara—to prepare for her dance. Everyone was in shock as the 13-year-old dancer emerged from a box in a spooky avatar.

Arshiya transformed into a scary ghost while showcasing her unique dance moves and gymnastics throughout the performance. The audience and judges were engrossed in her act, feeling terrified at moments where the young dancer stunned all with her flexibility.

As her performance ended, Heidi said, “When you said you were going to leave and come back with a change, I thought you would return in a pretty dress, but what I saw was something else entirely.”

Simon added, “I thought you were going to come back and do something like Disney or something sweet, but you left us blank, which was unexpected and brilliant at the same time.” Arshiya and her mother thanked everyone with folded hands after she received a standing ovation for her dance.

Arshiya had previously impressed audiences and judges in Indian dance shows like DID Little Masters and Super Dancer 4. She also won a gold medal in gymnastics.