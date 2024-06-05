21.9 C
New York
Thursday, June 6, 2024
The-Dream faces rape allegations in Bombshell lawsuit
Entertainment

The-Dream faces rape allegations in Bombshell lawsuit

By: vibhuti

Date:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: The-Dream attends the music from "The Color Purple"and Ava DuVernay's "Origin" Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The-Dream, the renowned producer behind chart-topping hits for Beyoncé and Rihanna, is facing grave allegations in a recent lawsuit filed in California. Accuser Chanaaz Mangroe has accused the music producer, whose real name is Terius Youngdell Nash, of rape and sexual battery.

The complaint details claims of mistreatment, aggression, and deceit, which have been vehemently denied by the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The lawsuit, filed by Mangroe, has sent shockwaves throughout the industry due to the notable status of the accused. In her allegations, Mangroe claims to have been introduced to The-Dream in 2014 at the age of 23. Promised opportunities within the industry, she alleges that her association with The-Dream turned violent and controlling.

The-Dream, in response to the allegations, has refuted them as “untrue and defamatory.” He has stated his opposition to all forms of harassment and emphasized his commitment to helping others achieve their career goals. Despite his denial, the lawsuit paints a disturbing picture, alleging instances of stalking, control, and physical violence, including acts of rape.

Mangroe’s accusations detail a harrowing ordeal, describing instances of confinement, coercion into sexual acts, and physical harm. The lawsuit alleges that The-Dream disregarded her consent during sexual encounters and committed acts of rape in various locations. Mangroe hopes that sharing her story will not only aid in her own healing but also prevent future instances of abuse.

vibhuti

